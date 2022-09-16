Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,315 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 11,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $56,585,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

