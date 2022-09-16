Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

