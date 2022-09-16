Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 47,590 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,505,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 833,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 674,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.