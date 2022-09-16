Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,785

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RELX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.00.

Relx stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,361. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Relx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,795,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,333,000 after purchasing an additional 566,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after buying an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

