Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,785

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RELX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.00.
Relx stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,361. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
