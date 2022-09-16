Bank of New Hampshire Has $6.95 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

