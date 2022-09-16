Bank of New Hampshire Has $2.31 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

MMM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. 106,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

