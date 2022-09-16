Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.06. The stock had a trading volume of 57,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

