Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NYSE BKR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 232,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.