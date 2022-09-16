Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. 47,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,146. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

