Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

VOO traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

