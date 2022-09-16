Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 210,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.41. 15,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.79 and a 200 day moving average of $254.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

