Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.63% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $185.12. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.73. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.46.

