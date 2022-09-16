Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

BCH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

