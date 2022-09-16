Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.3 %

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.