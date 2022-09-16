Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $35.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 770.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

