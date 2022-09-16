Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $143.89. 181,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

