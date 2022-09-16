Baker Boyer National Bank Has $37.03 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 18.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.83% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.