Baker Boyer National Bank Buys New Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

