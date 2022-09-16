Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 456 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,080. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.87.

