B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.38 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.462987 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

