B. Riley Begins Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $489.12 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $183,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

