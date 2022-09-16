B. Riley Begins Coverage on Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

MRCC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

