Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 192,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 614,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy



Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

