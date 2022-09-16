Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,100. Azenta has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $141,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $46,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $28,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $17,379,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

