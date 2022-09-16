Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.70. 38,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.99 and its 200-day moving average is $229.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

