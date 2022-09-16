Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APH traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $71.75. 58,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,365. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

