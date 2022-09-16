Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 656 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Axonics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.98. 933,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Axonics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

