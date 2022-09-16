Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $76.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.81 or 0.00064940 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,724.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00058614 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012728 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078334 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013121 BTC.
Axie Infinity Coin Profile
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
