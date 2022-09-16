Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.82

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 2006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

