Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 736,265 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUS. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

