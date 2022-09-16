Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Down 2%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 2,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Aurizon Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

