Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £9,430 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,886 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £9,430 ($11,394.39).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,438 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 640 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,120.35).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

BOOM opened at GBX 560 ($6.77) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 480 ($5.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £91.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,513.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 714.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.04.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.