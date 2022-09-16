Attila 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,253.00 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Attila has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $3,253.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Attila has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

