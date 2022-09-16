AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.61

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 177681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

