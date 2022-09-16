AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

