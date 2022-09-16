AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,957,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,149,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

