Atlantic Securities Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $87.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Atlantic Securities from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.9 %

BMY opened at $71.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.