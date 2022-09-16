Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 189.4% in August

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Atento Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 6,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,471. The company has a market cap of $72.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Atento has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. Analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

ATTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.