Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 5,010 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.15% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

QLTA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

