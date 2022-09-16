Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.1 %

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.71. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,541. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.63. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $333.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

