Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $438,000 Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 191.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. 28,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,925. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45.

