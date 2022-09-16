Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 91,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,912,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.56. 221,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,221. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.