Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $307.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,334. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.56 and its 200 day moving average is $302.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.