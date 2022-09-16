Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,180 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $76.54. 9,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.32 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.