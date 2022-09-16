Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 17,973 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA RYLD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. 34,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $25.82.

