Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 71 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 71 ($0.86) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Assura Price Performance

ARSSF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

