Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASBFY. Barclays lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Associated British Foods stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

