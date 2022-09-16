Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,575

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,332.50 ($16.10) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,334.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35).

In other news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

