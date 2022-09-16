Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,299.38

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,299.38 ($51.95) and traded as high as GBX 4,320 ($52.20). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,277 ($51.68), with a volume of 698,404 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,289.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,295.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

