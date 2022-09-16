Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Asana

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 621,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.